Police: Man found dead outside East Windsor home murdered

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Man found dead in East Windsor was murdered: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., February 28, 2019

EAST WINDSOR TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Officials in Mercer County now say the man found dead outside his East Windsor Township home Wednesday morning was murdered.

Police were called to the house along the unit block of Bennington Drive, around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They discovered 30-year-old Luis Sanchez on the back patio, dead from a number of wounds.

Police have not yet said exactly how Sanchez died.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the homicide to contact them.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newshomicide investigationEast Windsor Township
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Suspect tied to Boston kidnapping case arrested in Delaware
Bryce Harper, Phillies agree to $330M, 13-year contract: AP source
U.S. attorney announces shooting indictment, rails against Philly DA
AccuWeather: Watch for snow during Friday morning commute
Philadelphia area prepares for Friday snow
Mayor of Atlantic City, New Jersey, cleared in casino brawl
Israel attorney general recommends charges against Netanyahu
Woman gets 15 years for brick beating of 92-year-old grandfather
Show More
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
State board rules on Eagle's fan 'football flu' dispute
Truck, car collide in Warrington; hazardous fluid spilled
Route 309 reopens after crashes involving 20 vehicles in Montco
Civil rights legend remembered through food
More News