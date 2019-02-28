Police: Man found dead outside East Windsor home murdered

Officials in Mercer County now say the man found dead outside his East Windsor Township home Wednesday morning was murdered.Police were called to the house along the unit block of Bennington Drive, around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.They discovered 30-year-old Luis Sanchez on the back patio, dead from a number of wounds.Police have not yet said exactly how Sanchez died.No arrests have been made.Investigators are asking anyone with information on the homicide to contact them.-----