Police: Man posed as Philadelphia Water Department employee in robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators say a man posed as a Philadelphia Water Department employee during a robbery in Grays Ferry.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video around 8 a.m. on April 23 in the 3600 block of Wharton Street.

Police say the man was wearing a reflective safety vest when he knocked on a door, and told the victim he had to test water inside.

The suspect then grabbed the victim from behind, took a cell phone, and ran away.

Anyone with information should call police.
