PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators say a man posed as a Philadelphia Water Department employee during a robbery in Grays Ferry.
The suspect was captured on surveillance video around 8 a.m. on April 23 in the 3600 block of Wharton Street.
Police say the man was wearing a reflective safety vest when he knocked on a door, and told the victim he had to test water inside.
The suspect then grabbed the victim from behind, took a cell phone, and ran away.
Anyone with information should call police.
Police: Man posed as Philadelphia Water Department employee in robbery
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More