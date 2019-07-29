Man uses FaceTime in ambulance after being stabbed in neck, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man in the neck in West Philadelphia Sunday night.

It happened around 11:35 p.m. on the unit block of 54th Street.

Police said the man was not cooperative but did use FaceTime as medics were loading him into the ambulance.

He is in the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said surveillance cameras nearby may help them get a picture of the suspect.

Police said the motive for the stabbing is not known at this time.
