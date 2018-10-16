Police: Texas man stabs own mom for not preparing his food

EMBED </>More Videos

Son accused of stabbing mother to death in west Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
Authorities arrested a man on Friday after he allegedly stabbed his 67-year-old mother to death for not preparing him food.

Gabriel Pereyra, 34, has been charged with murder.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a stabbing in the 19300 block of Park Row around 5:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman bleeding from her head in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

After a brief investigation, deputies say they found Pereyra at his mother's home covered in blood.
He allegedly stabbed his mother while she was sitting in a chair inside the residence.

Deputies say the woman tried to run outside for help, but collapsed and died on the sidewalk near the parking lot.

According to deputies, the man said he wanted his mother to prepare him some food and that she ran outside after he put a kitchen knife to her throat and cut her.

Pereyra is currently in the Harris County Sheriff's Office detention facility awaiting arraignment.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedstabbingu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Missing person search leads police to Philadelphia park
Teen missing after parents found dead in Wisconsin home
Driver says shots fired at car on Roosevelt Boulevard
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies brought to school
Woman fired after blocking man from entering his building
Exotic animals, including pigs & snakes, found in Pa. hoarding home
Here's the list of the latest Sears, Kmart store closures in our area
Police: Trucker said he had 7 or 8 drinks before fatal crash
Show More
Man jumps barrier for tiger pen at Oakland Zoo
Bronx residents plagued by rat infestation, 1-year-old bitten
Double shooting in West Philadelphia, 1 critical
Mike Pompeo meets Saudi king over Khashoggi's disappearance
On Kayden's 8th birthday, protesters call for judge's removal
More News