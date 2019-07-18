Police: No racial motive behind noose at Delaware Home Depot

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The investigation into a noose hanging at a Wilmington Home Depot has concluded there was no nefarious intent.

Delaware State Police say the customer who tied the rope came forward and claims it was made for a client who wanted to see different knots for a canopy project.

That customer says there was no racial motive behind the rope, which ended up being discovered last Friday, July 12, by outraged African-American shoppers.
Related topics:
delaware newshome depot
