Customer finds noose hanging at Home Depot in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Home Depot says it is investigating after a customer found a noose hanging in a Wilmington, Delaware store.

Lyonni Flowers says she found a rope, fashioned into a noose, at the store on Miller Road this past Friday.

Flowers said a store manager initially refused to respond when she and her sister made the store aware of what they'd found.

In an interview with Action News, Flowers said she was disheartened by the manager's response, and crushed by what she called an act of hate in her community.

In a statement Monday, Home Depot says the company is "appalled and disturbed by the incident, and has notified law enforcement."

The chain has not yet confirmed if there's any surveillance video that may identify who left the noose.
