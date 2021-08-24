police officer shot

3 officers in Philly region shot in seven days, more fired upon

All three wounded officers have since been treated and released from the hospital.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In the past seven days in the Philadelphia region, at least three law enforcement officers have been shot in the line of duty.

That does not include officers fired upon who were not wounded.

On Monday evening in Philadelphia, a 24th District police officer suffered a graze wound to the head after suspects opened fire on police who were responding to a carjacking in North Philadelphia.

Also Monday evening, a shooting suspect in Delaware County allegedly shot at police, then stole a Folcroft police cruiser, taking officers on a chase over the bridge into New Jersey.

A police officer was shot in North Philadelphia while responding to a call for a reported carjacking on Monday night.



Shots were exchanged between the suspect and police, and an officer was hit by gunfire in Washington Township.

Last Wednesday, Yardley Borough Police Chief Joseph Kelly was wounded during a standoff. The same day, in a separate incident in Bucks County, a shooting suspect took police on a chase into Northeast Philadelphia where he shot at multiple officers who fired back, killing him.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw responded to the scene Monday night in the 2300 block of North Reese Street, where the wounded 28-year-old officer grazed by the bullet could have easily been killed.

"It's not just that someone was emboldened enough to shoot at a police officer, but someone was emboldened enough to shoot at a fully uniformed police officer with several other marked units or police officers there, Outlaw said.

Security Expert Joe Sullivan, who was a deputy commissioner with the Philadelphia Police Department, said when police are fired upon, it chips away at the public's sense of safety.
"If you have no fear to shoot at law enforcement, you certainly are not going to hesitate to shoot at an innocent citizen who is unarmed and unable to defend themselves," said Sullivan.

Sources confirm to Action News that the man taken into custody after opening fire on officers in Philadelphia has been identified as a 41-year-old man who was wanted for attempted homicide.



Sullivan says the increase of violence against officers across the country includes ambushes, targeted shootings and criminals who don't see consequences to gun violence.

As of the beginning of August, 36 law enforcement officers have been killed with firearms in 2021. The most important factor in getting cleared from the shootings is cooperation from the public.

"Right now, the public does not have confidence in the criminal justice system. They see people arrested for serious offenses, they see them back in their neighborhood and back on the street," said Sullivan.

