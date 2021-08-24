16-year-old arrested in shooting of Philadelphia police officer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10970546" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Commissioner Outlaw provides update after officer shot in North Philly on August 23, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old is facing attempted murder charges in connection with the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer on Monday night.Police say a 16-year-old male opened fire on officers who were investigating a carjacking on the 2300 block of North Reese Street in North Philadelphia around 8 p.m.According to investigators, a woman was carjacked on the 2500 block of Aramingo Avenue and she tracked her vehicle to North Reese Street. Officers responded and were fired on when they got to the scene. Both officers were in full uniform."When they responded to what they believed was... the victim's vehicle, without warning the officers were actually shot at," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.The 28-year-old officer who was shot suffered a graze wound to the head. He was released from the hospital hours after the shooting.The officer, from the 24th District, has been with the department for four years, and his father is a longtime homicide detective.Another officer on the scene suffered facial lacerations from flying glass related to the shooting.As many as 16 shots were fired before the suspects fled on foot.In addition to the teen's arrest, police said Monday night that another individual was taken into custody on charges of illegal possession of a firearm. Police haven't said if this suspect was connected with the shooting."I am relieved and thankful that this dangerous individual was quickly apprehended," said Outlaw of the teen's arrest.