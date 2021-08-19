police officer injured

Yardley police chief shot during standoff released from hospital

Yardley Borough Police Chief Joseph Kelly was shot twice at the Yardley Commons complex on August 18.



YARDLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A police chief in Yardley, Pennsylvania has been released from the hospital after he was shot multiple times during a standoff situation on Wednesday.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the Yardley Commons Condominium along the area of South Main Street.

A suspect accused of opening fire on a Yardley Borough police chief during a standoff situation Wednesday is now in police custody.



Police say a probation officer had arrived to the location to check on Colin Petroziello. But the officer soon had to call Yardley police for assistance.

Yardley Borough Police Chief Joseph Kelly responded to that call and was subsequently shot in the hand and ear. He was rushed to St. Mary Medical Center where he underwent surgery.

Action News was there the moment he was released Thursday. There was a roaring applause as Kelly got up from his wheelchair to hug his fellow officers, family and friends.

Police say 24-year-old Colin Petroziello fired a shotgun through the door of his condo with his mother inside at the condominium.

On Thursday, Yardley Borough employees gathered to show support for Kelly, even bringing him his favorite hoagies from Landolfi's Cafe & Deli.

"I know today he's going to have some surgery on his hand to remove some bullet fragments and pellets," said Lower Makefield Township Police Chief Ken Colluzi. "He's in great spirits he's doing very well."

Coluzzi is a friend and works closely with Kelly as they both head neighboring police departments.

Coluzzi said the chief heard a probation officer in need of assistance and ran to his aid.

"He saw a probation officer who needed help and he went there. Everybody is kind of taken aback when they hear police chief shot, we're here to help each other and that's what Joe did," said Coluzzi.
SWAT team surrounded the condominium complex and ultimately got Petroziello to surrender using flashbangs hours after the shooting.

Only Action News was there as Petroziello was escorted before Magisterial Court Judge Joseph Falcone Wednesday night. He had nothing to say.

Petroziello is being charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Kelly has been the police chief in Yardley since 2015 and was an officer across the river in New Jersey prior to serving the Bucks County community.

Bucks County shooting suspect killed after chase, shootout



A separate incident that originated in Bucks County also led to an officer-involved shooting in Philadelphia.

In that case, police killed a suspect after a gun battle that lasted minutes.

A suspect who was wanted in connection with a shooting in Bucks County was shot and killed after a police chase ended in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.



Police responded to a call of an "armed domestic situation" and found 29-year-old Terrence Bey in Levittown at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Veterans Highway.

Officers saw Bey with a weapon and while pursuing him Bey shot a man in the complex in the face through a sliding glass door. Bey then took officers from several Bucks County townships on a pursuit into Northeast Philadelphia where he crashed and according to police fired his gun at officers then fled on foot.

"A responding PPD Counter Terrorism officer observed Bey running toward the Sunoco along Adams Avenue where he observed Bey discharge his firearm at police. At that point, Bey continued to run with the firearm in his hand. A responding 15th District Police Officer, Officer #2, discharged his weapon at Bey at least 1 time, after Bey pointed his firearm at him, striking Bey in the head," said police in a news release.

Bey died at the scene. Police say they recovered Bey's Glock 22, .40 caliber semiautomatic weapon, with an obliterated serial number.
