Online child predator arrested for trying to have sex with 12-year-old girl, police say

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are renewing calls for parents to check their childrens' cellphone activity after they say they arrested an online child predator.

The investigation began in January 2019. Bensalem police say an undercover officer made contact with 28-year-old Keval Patel on the social media app "Kik" and pretended to be a 12-year-old girl.

Officials say Patel asked for explicit photos and sent a photograph of himself.

During their conversation, Patel revealed he had asked other underage girls to perform sexual acts.

Patel was arrested on Wednesday.
