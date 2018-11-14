Police open fire, chase armed man in Overbrook

Police open fire on armed man in Overbrook. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 14, 2018.

OVERBROOK (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia police officer opened fire on an armed man in the city's Overbrook section.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 7500 block of Brookhaven Road

Police heard gunshots in the area and, when they arrived to the scene, officers saw a man running with a gun.

Police say the officers told him to drop the gun, but he refused.

One officer fired two shots at the suspect.

Police briefly chased the man then took him into custody. They also recovered a gun.

Neither the 32-year-old man nor any police officers were hurt.
