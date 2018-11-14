Police open fire, chase armed man in Overbrook

A Philadelphia police officer opened fire on an armed man in the city's Overbrook section.It happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 7500 block of Brookhaven RoadPolice heard gunshots in the area and, when they arrived to the scene, officers saw a man running with a gun.Police say the officers told him to drop the gun, but he refused.One officer fired two shots at the suspect.Police briefly chased the man then took him into custody. They also recovered a gun.Neither the 32-year-old man nor any police officers were hurt.------