Police: Recycling center workers in Bensalem sold discarded drugs

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
An alleged drug ring has been caught operating out of a Bucks County recycling center.

Investigators released details about the 10-month-long investigation on Friday afternoon.

Police say all of the pills came from drug companies who sent them off to be destroyed, often because they're damaged or expired.

Instead of destroying the drugs, employees at the Wheelabrator Falls facility in Falls Township were allegedly confiscating them.

Investigators say the crane operator would pick up a bag of pills, and drop it to the side.

"And then later that evening, they would walk down off the conveyer belt, grab the pills, sneak them out of the building, and get them to people in the organization for sale in the area," said Bensalem Public Safety Director Fred Harran.

Two people have been arrested.

Bensalem Police and the FBI recovered hundreds of thousands of pills with a street value of more than $1 million.

Wheelabrator cooperated with the investigation and has since made changes to its policies.

