WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find the driver in a deadly hit-and-run accident.

Sixty-one-year-old Kenneth Whiter was struck and killed around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 22 at the intersection of Lancaster Avenue and 42nd Street in West Philadelphia.

Kenneth Whiters



Whiters was discovered in the bicycle lane by officers on routine patrol. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died.

His sister Carolyn Rider told with Action News that her brother was "just left there to die."

"It was pouring down rain. No one called 911, and the police just so happened to be driving by and they saw him laying in the street. That's very cruel," Rider said. "You have no value for life, you wouldn't even hit a dog or a cat that way."

On Wednesday, police said they believe they are looking for a Mazda 3 series hatchback. It would have damage to the front end, hood and windshield.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the police tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

