Philadelphia police release video of looters storming Center City pharmacy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video from some of Saturday's looting in Center City.It was a free-for-all inside a pharmacy at 17th and Market.A man smashed the glass door at 8:15 that night, and then people rushed in behind him.Looters can be seen grabbing everything on the shelves, including prescription drugsThey got away with $40,000 in cash.Investigators think this video can identify 10 suspects.You're asked to call police if you know anything about this incident.