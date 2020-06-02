Philadelphia police release video of looters storming Center City pharmacy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video from some of Saturday's looting in Center City.

It was a free-for-all inside a pharmacy at 17th and Market.

A man smashed the glass door at 8:15 that night, and then people rushed in behind him.

Looters can be seen grabbing everything on the shelves, including prescription drugs

They got away with $40,000 in cash.

Investigators think this video can identify 10 suspects.

You're asked to call police if you know anything about this incident.
