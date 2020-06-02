PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video from some of Saturday's looting in Center City.
It was a free-for-all inside a pharmacy at 17th and Market.
A man smashed the glass door at 8:15 that night, and then people rushed in behind him.
Looters can be seen grabbing everything on the shelves, including prescription drugs
They got away with $40,000 in cash.
Investigators think this video can identify 10 suspects.
You're asked to call police if you know anything about this incident.
Philadelphia police release video of looters storming Center City pharmacy
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News