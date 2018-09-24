Police: Robber drops wallet at crime scene in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --Upper Darby police say a man left a key piece of evidence behind after robbing a Subway restaurant last week: his wallet.
Officers released a photo they recovered from James Anthony Dean's wallet on Friday.
They say he dropped it after holding up the store on 69th Street.
In a tweet, police told Dean he could get his wallet from the department's lost and found, when he stops by to turn himself in on robbery charges.
Attention Mr Janes Anthony Dean: Please turn yourself in for robbery charges. While you’re here please stop by our lost and found department so you can retrieve your wallet that you dropped at the store/crime scene. #gangsta or #pranksta? pic.twitter.com/VhD3yOpjhW— Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) September 24, 2018
