Police: Roxborough rape suspect met teen on dating app

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged rape involving a young girl in the Roxborough section on Monday night.It happened on the 4600 block of Umbria Street.Police say 28-year-old Michael Kaufman was arrested and charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, contact with minor and other related charges.At the center of this rape investigation, is the dating app, Skout.It brands itself as a meeting place online, that allows teens as young as 13 to interact with those their age and adults."You have no idea who you're interacting with," said Capt. Mark Burgmann.And this 14-year-old girl didn't either.Detectives say she posed as someone older, and met Kaufman on the site Monday.That same day, they agreed to meet up at Kelly Park, with the victim's 19-year-old cousin.Police say the trio then decided to go back to his home."When her cousin left, she stayed behind and at the point in time, she was raped by the offender," Burgman said.Those living next door to Kaufman, didn't want to go on camera, but say he was a great neighbor, but residents on the block are stunned by the allegations."It's a shame she put herself in that position, I hate them dating sites, they're horrible," said Mick Hanson.The Skout app has a dedicated page for safety awareness, warning for parents and tips for teens who use the site."You have a website that the guidelines are 13 and older. A place for adolescents and adults to meet. That to me--there's a little irresponsibility there," said Monique Howard from WOAR. "They would not have met had it not been for this website."Kelly Park was the meet up and drop off spot for the victim and her attacker.There are signs that say this place is under 24 hour surveillance. Police are not only looking for video, but also into whether Kaufman was connected to any other rapes.