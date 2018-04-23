WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --Police in Wilmington said they have busted a burglary ring made up of thieves too young to drive.
Investigators said over the course of two months there have been a number of cars and homes broken into in the Hedgeville, Hilltop, and Cool Spring neighborhoods.
On Monday, police announced seven kids, ranging in age from 9 to 14, are responsible.
All were arrested and charged as juveniles, with the exception of the 9-year-old.
The youngest who was charged is 11 years old.
Wilmington police are asking anyone with additional information on the burglaries to contact them.
