Police search for Feltonville 7-Eleven robbery suspect

The search is on for the person who robbed a 7-Eleven store early Thursday morning in Feltonville.The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. at the store on the 4700 block of Mascher Street.The police are questioning an employee, and have not said what was taken.Police have not said if this is connected to a recent string of 7-Eleven robberies.Four stores have been robbed since August 20th in Philadelphia and Bensalem Township.In all the robberies, the suspect threatened the employees and showed a gun.