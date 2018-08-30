Police search for Feltonville 7-Eleven robbery suspect

Police search for Feltonville 7-Eleven robbery suspect. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 30, 2018.

FELTONVILLE (WPVI) --
The search is on for the person who robbed a 7-Eleven store early Thursday morning in Feltonville.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. at the store on the 4700 block of Mascher Street.

The police are questioning an employee, and have not said what was taken.

Police have not said if this is connected to a recent string of 7-Eleven robberies.

Four stores have been robbed since August 20th in Philadelphia and Bensalem Township.

In all the robberies, the suspect threatened the employees and showed a gun.

