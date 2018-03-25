Philadelphia police search for missing man with Alzheimer's

EMBED </>More Videos

Police search for missing man with Alzheimer's: Alicia Vitarelli reports on Action News at 5 p.m., March 25, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Update: Police said Missing Endangered Person Charenzy Archer has been located and reunited with his family. They thank the public for its assistance.

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

Police say 84-year-old Charenzy Archer was last seen on Saturday at his home on the 7200 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Archer is described as 5'10, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair; he was last seen wearing a red and blue corduroy jacket, khaki pants and a blue fedora hat.

Charenzy Archer



Police say Archer frequents the area of Washington Lane and Ogontz Avenue.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Charenzy Archer is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News