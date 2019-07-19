Police seek help after disturbing video shows alleged elder abuse

By
NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Newport, Delaware are investigating a disturbing video that has been shared around social media and seen by many in the region.

Video shows a senior citizen allegedly being abused by a health care provider.

It started with verbal abuse. Then the victim put her hands up as something was thrown at her. Finally, it got physical.

Newport Police Sgt. John Mitchell said, "It's sickening that somebody would do that to an elderly lady."

He said they're still trying to identify the victim. They're hoping someone watching the video knows her.

"I'm going to use my department's efforts into focusing on identifying her and bringing this to a conclusion," said Mitchell.

As for the suspect behind the camera, Mitchell said, at this point, he can't comment on that.

Newport police said they are the ones investigating this case because a senior care center in the area tipped them off about the video.

At this point in the investigation, police aren't exactly sure where the incident occurred.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newportabuseelderlyelder abusedelaware newscaught on video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man scales down 19-story high-rise during West Philly fire
Was an alleged racist email by Delco official fabricated for headlines?
13 Philly cops to be fired after Facebook post investigation
Phillies fans go fanatic over Harper's Phanatic headband
goPuff facing criticism for throwing away food
AccuWeather: Extreme Heat Begins
Starbucks using blue lights in some restrooms to deter drug use
Show More
Drexel University eliminating 40-percent of physicians, clinical staff: Letter
Delaware firm celebrates role in moon landing
Straight-line winds blamed for storm damage in Ewing Twp., N.J.
Over 100 animals rescued during SPCA raid in Bucks Co.
Del. activists demanding more action after noose found
More TOP STORIES News