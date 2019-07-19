Police seek help after disturbing video shows alleged elder abuse

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Newport, Delaware are investigating a disturbing video that has been shared around social media and seen by many in the region.Video shows a senior citizen allegedly being abused by a health care provider.It started with verbal abuse. Then the victim put her hands up as something was thrown at her. Finally, it got physical.Newport Police Sgt. John Mitchell said, "It's sickening that somebody would do that to an elderly lady."He said they're still trying to identify the victim. They're hoping someone watching the video knows her."I'm going to use my department's efforts into focusing on identifying her and bringing this to a conclusion," said Mitchell.As for the suspect behind the camera, Mitchell said, at this point, he can't comment on that.Newport police said they are the ones investigating this case because a senior care center in the area tipped them off about the video.At this point in the investigation, police aren't exactly sure where the incident occurred.