Police seek to identify remains of young girl found in Smyrna, Delaware

SMYRNA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware state police have released facial reconstruction images in an effort to identify the remains of a young girl.

The remains were found near Little Lass Fields in Smyrna, Kent County on September 13.

Police say the child had been dead for several weeks, or possibly longer, when she was found.

The child was Caucasian or Hispanic with slightly wavy brown hair and was and likely between the ages of 2 and 5 years old.

An exam of the remains suggests the child suffered from chronic illness or illnesses.

Police are asking the public to take a close look at the facial reconstruction images and contact them with any possible tips.

If you have any information, call Smyrna police at 302-653-3490 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

This news comes amid the search for Dulce Maria Alavez, who went missing from a park in Bridgeton, New Jersey just three days after this girl's remains were found.

It has been two months since a Bridgeton, New Jersey 5-year-old went missing from a playground without a trace, but the community is not giving up hope.

