Police shooting rallies to be held in Allentown following police shooting near Dorney Park

A police officer has been charged with voluntary manslaughter as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 10 on August 7, 2018.

A Lehigh County community will gather Sunday to remember a man who was shot and killed by a South Whitehall Township police officer, and pray for peace.At the same time, others will gather in support of that same officer, who is now facing voluntary manslaughter charges in the case.The service for Joseph Santos will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Resurrected Life Church in Allentown.Late last month, Santos was shot and killed by police along Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall Township.District Attorney Jim Martin said the incident began when a woman pulled up to 33-year-old officer Jonathan Roselle, who was on traffic duty, saying a man tried to get into her car.The officer drove to where the man was, at which point Santos jumped on the marked police vehicle and started banging on the passenger's side. Roselle ordered him to get off and away from the vehicle.Roselle called for backup, then Santos began to walk away. Martin said Santos then turned around and began to approach Roselle, who was now outside of his vehicle.Roselle told Santos to get on the ground, Martin said, but Santos continued to approach, and Roselle fired five times. Santos was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead.Martin said that while Roselle may have been in some danger, deadly force was not justified.------