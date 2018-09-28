Police: Shot fired in Bustleton road rage incident, suspects sought

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video: Suspect vehicle sought for road rage incident in Bustleton on September 26, 2018.

BUSTLETON (WPVI) --
Two suspects are being sought following a road rage incident that led to gunfire in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia.

It happened shortly after noon Wednesday in the 1700 block of Tustin Street.

According to police, two black males in a Pontiac cut off another driver. Words were exchanged between the drivers, police say, and the Pontiac drove off.

However, the driver of the Pontiac then pointed a gun and fired at least one shot toward the other vehicle, then fled east on Tustin Street.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray, four-door, 2004-2008 Pontiac Grand Prix with tinted windows, a moonroof, and five-spoke wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsroad rageshootingNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Child rape suspect David Hamilton Jr. captured in Aston, Pa.
Delco man accused of shooting parents, killing father
Chris Long pledging portion of salary to start early-literacy program
AccuWeather: Flooding Rain Gives Way To A Nice Afternoon
4 tractor-trailers collide on I-78, 1 person seriously injured
Experts: Kavanaugh, Cosby proceedings were triggers for sex assault survivors
Woman injured when hotel's shower door suddenly explodes
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old found in NC
Show More
Good Night Lights: Philly police give salute to young patients
Kavanaugh gains key GOP senator ahead of crucial vote
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
VIDEO: Joel Embiid sings along at Ed Sheeran's Philly concert
Video: Gunmen shoot father walking with 3-year-old in NYC
More News