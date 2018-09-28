Two suspects are being sought following a road rage incident that led to gunfire in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia.It happened shortly after noon Wednesday in the 1700 block of Tustin Street.According to police, two black males in a Pontiac cut off another driver. Words were exchanged between the drivers, police say, and the Pontiac drove off.However, the driver of the Pontiac then pointed a gun and fired at least one shot toward the other vehicle, then fled east on Tustin Street.The suspect vehicle is described as a gray, four-door, 2004-2008 Pontiac Grand Prix with tinted windows, a moonroof, and five-spoke wheels.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.------