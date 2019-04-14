Police standoff ends without incident in Sicklerville

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Sicklerville, New Jersey were involved in a standoff outside of a home on Sunday.Officials said the incident began around 1:30 a.m. on Birkshire Road in the Brittany Woods neighborhood.Police say a 46-year-old man was out in-front of a home breaking random items at the property and threatening to harm himself.A reverse 911 call went out to residents in the area after 9 a.m. Sunday morning.After hours of negotiations the man was taken into custody right around 9:40.