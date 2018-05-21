Middletown De student Tymere Moore charged with having a concealed deadly weapon after allegedly stealing the gun and bringing it to school Friday. It was discovered after a minor flap when a female student accidentally bumped into the 18 yr old Moore in a crowed hallway. pic.twitter.com/tamHMv8bmO — John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) May 21, 2018

An 18-year-old high school student in Delaware has been arrested after police say he pulled a gun on a fellow student.Delaware State Police say Tymere Moore of Middletown is facing charges including possessing a weapon in a school zone, theft of a firearm and aggravated menacing.It happened between classes at Middletown High School on Friday. Natalie Ramirez said she was walking to meet a friend named John and said she accidentally bumped into Moore."I guess I upset him so I continued to walk and met with John. We always walked to third period together all the time, and he caught up to me and bumped into me, so hard, then he was like 'oh, my bad,'" she said.There were words, and then Moore allegedly escalated the situation."That's when he got upset and he backed up and hit me in the head with the bottle, and that's when John stepped in," said Ramirez.Moore, according to police, suggested to the other young man they step into a nearby bathroom. Inside, Moore allegedly took a handgun from his bookbag, pointed it, and said, 'Do you really want to do this?'"It ended with both men walking away. No shots were fired.Upon hearing about the gun, the principal tried to get Moore into an office. He allegedly resisted and punched the principal. Moore was eventually restrained, police say, and a gun was found in his bookbag.We asked some students if they would favor a change."Especially after this situation I don't think they are handling this as seriously as it is, because there was a shooting in Texas about the same time, at the same time the same day, actually, and that just makes me nervous," said student Mia Cook."People come here to learn, they shouldn't worry about their safety when they are in school," said student Michael Wilson.Police say Moore had stolen the gun from a car earlier in the day.------