Student brought loaded gun to School of the Future, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a student was caught bringing a loaded gun inside of the School of the Future in Parkside.Investigators said the student was stopped while going through metal detectors Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m.Officials said the student was taken to the office while police were called.A lockdown was in place for about an hour but was lifted when officials deemed everything was safe.The school said an email and memo were sent out to families.