Student brought loaded gun to School of the Future, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a student was caught bringing a loaded gun inside of the School of the Future in Parkside.

Investigators said the student was stopped while going through metal detectors Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m.

Officials said the student was taken to the office while police were called.

A lockdown was in place for about an hour but was lifted when officials deemed everything was safe.

The school said an email and memo were sent out to families.
