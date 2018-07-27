Police: Suspect stole 1,700 gallons of gasoline in Delaware

Man arrested for gas thefts in Delaware. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 27, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A suspect has been arrested in theft of thousands of dollars' worth of gasoline from two Delaware gas stations.

Delaware State Police have charged Vincent Chinn of Philadelphia with two counts of Theft greater than $1,500 and one count of Theft less than $1,500. He was also charged by the Delaware Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit with three counts of Constructing Equipment to Discharge an Air Contaminant without a Permit.

Police say Chinn used a siphon to steal from the stations' underground tanks, filling his own plastic tanks.

He is accused of stealing 1,700 gallons of gas, totaling $6,000 in cost.

The alleged fuel pilfering took place at two Shell stations.

Police say he stole 661 gallons of gas, worth $2,267.23, from the Shell on the 4400 block of Summit Bridge Road in Middletown on July 5.

On July 10, they say Chinn stole 416 gallons, worth $1,345.24, from the station on the 800 block of Pulaski Highway in Bear.

And on July 15, police say Chinn returned to the Summit Bridge station and stole another 666 gallons, worth $2,364.30.

Chinn was arraigned and released on $6,100 unsecured bond.
