Suspects beat and robbed woman at DART bus station, police say

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an assault and robbery at a bus station in Dover, Delaware.

It happened at 10 a.m. Thursday at the DART bus station on South Queen Street.

Police say two suspects, identified as 29-year-old Antonio Powell and 21-year-old Iesha Brown, walked up to a 51-year-old woman and knocked her to the ground.

They punched her in the head, investigators say, while she was on the ground, then allegedly stole her cell phone and fled.

Both have been charged with robbery, assault and related offenses.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either suspect is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsrobberyassaulttheftDover
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News