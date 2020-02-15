PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are in the hospital after a shooting late Friday night in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
Police were called to the intersection of E and East Lippincott streets around 11:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired.
When they arrived, officers found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical but stable condition.
A short time later, they received a call about a 45-year-old man brought to Episcopal Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. He's listed in stable condition.
Eighteen shell casings were found at the scene from two different guns, police said.
No arrests have been made.
Philadelphia police taking shooting victim to hospital learn of 2nd injured
