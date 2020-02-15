Philadelphia police taking shooting victim to hospital learn of 2nd injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are in the hospital after a shooting late Friday night in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

Police were called to the intersection of E and East Lippincott streets around 11:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical but stable condition.

A short time later, they received a call about a 45-year-old man brought to Episcopal Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. He's listed in stable condition.

Eighteen shell casings were found at the scene from two different guns, police said.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensington (philadelphia)shootingdouble shooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 shot outside Philadelphia nightclub
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
Americans on quarantined ship set to fly home: US Embassy
The surprising history of Philly's LOVE sculpture
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Cold
Wawa testing dinner options: burgers, fries, chicken sandwiches
Gas can explodes in Rhawnhurst man's hands
Show More
Pony found with cords binding her legs at Carousel Park
Teen killed in hit-and-run crash honored at vigil
Man shot in the face in Logan
Teen shot by police after pulling gun on officer: PPD
Narberth teen goes for golden ticket on 'American Idol'
More TOP STORIES News