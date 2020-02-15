Philadelphia police taking shooting victim to hospital learn of 2nd injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are in the hospital after a shooting late Friday night in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.Police were called to the intersection of E and East Lippincott streets around 11:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired.When they arrived, officers found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical but stable condition.A short time later, they received a call about a 45-year-old man brought to Episcopal Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. He's listed in stable condition.Eighteen shell casings were found at the scene from two different guns, police said.No arrests have been made.