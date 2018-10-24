Police: Traffic stop leads to 3 drug arrests in Delaware

MILFORD, Del. (WPVI) --
The Delaware State Police have arrested three suspects after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs in Milford.

It happened around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday when a trooper observed a vehicle where the driver was not wearing his seatbelt in a Dodge Caravan traveling northbound on U.S. 113, south of Shawnee Road.

Police say during the traffic stop, the driver, 36-year-old Corey Johnson of Far Rockaway, N.Y, and two passengers, 52-year-old Kevin Smith of Rockaway, NY and 23-year-old Matthew Buckner of Mount Kisco, NY gave conflicting statements when a concealed police baton and an odor of marijuana were detected.

The suspects were detained and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

The following items were recovered from the vehicle:

-14 Forty Pound steel pressurized cylinder tanks found to illegally contain suspected Nitrous Oxide.
-26 bags of suspected heroin
-8 Suboxone strips

-3 Amphetamine pills
-Over $4,000.00 in suspected drug proceeds
-Several hundred balloons

Johnson, Smith, and Buckner were transported back to Troop 5 where they were charged with the following:

-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Prescription Drug Not Controlled
-Conspiracy Second Degree
-Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts)

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Smith was also charged with criminal impersonation for providing police with a false name.

All three suspects were arraigned. Buckner and Johnson were released on $10,200.00 unsecured bond and Smith was released on $11,200.00 unsecured bond.

