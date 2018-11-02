Police trying to locate NC woman at center of harassing viral rant

Police are attempting to serve warrants to a North Carolina woman who was seen in a viral video verbally harassing two residents standing outside of their apartment complex, according to ABC affiliate WSOC.Police said they have tried to locate Susan Westwood but have not been able to find her.Four criminal summons have been issued for the woman including two counts of communicating threats and two counts of simple assault.The incident happened Friday, Oct. 19 at Camden View Apartments in Charlotte.According to WSOC, Leisa and Mary Garris said they were waiting outside of their apartment for AAA to jump their car when Westwood approached them.A video showed the woman walking toward the Garris sisters and saying things like "Hi, how are you? I'm hot, I'm beautiful. I'm 51, and what are we going to talk about tonight? Being hot? Being beautiful? Being white? ... This is Myers Park, SouthPark, B****. Why are you up in here hanging out?"One of the sisters told Westwood she called the police because she felt threatened.Westwood later responded saying, "Do I need to bring my concealed weapons, too? This is North Carolina by the way."During the video, the woman continuously asked the sisters if they lived at the complex."Do you live here? Why do we feel that we need to be here like hanging out? Let's call 911. I want to make sure there's nothing going on here," Westwood says.Westwood then brought her race and salary into the mix. "I make $125,000 a year and I want to make sure that you're all up in here. Girl, girl, girl. I'm white. I'm girl white. I'm white."Days after the video was released, Westwood was fired from her job at Charter Communications.Charter officials released this statement following the incident:-----