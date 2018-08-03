U.S. & WORLD

Police: Video shows off-duty NYPD officer shooting man in the face

EMBED </>More Videos

Disturbing video from the New York City Police Department capturing an off-duty officer shooting a man in the face as reported during Action News at 10 on August 3, 2018.

NEW YORK CITY (WPVI) --
Disturbing video from the New York City Police Department capturing an off-duty officer shooting a man in the face, then he allegedly tries to cover it up.

Authorities say Sergeant Richard Blake is wearing the backpack in the video.

The two men appearing to argue in the street before Blake opens fire.

The officer then hovers over the 21-year-old.

It appears he places an object by his side then removes it and then walks away.

Investigators say the officer initially claimed the man tried to rob him.

The two were apparently fighting over a woman.

The victim is in stable condition.

The NYPD is now investigating.

***HERE***+------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpolice-involved shootingNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Girl power! Mom dresses daughter as influential women from history
Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in NYC
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
DA: Suspect lights self on fire after brutal murder
Man charged in Radnor Snapchat drug bust
Police: Gunman kills teen, injures 2 people in Kensington shooting
Woman stabbed on SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia
Name released of boy killed in accidental shooting
Musikfest 2018 is bigger and better in Bethlehem
Missing boa constrictor in Montco found in owner's home
Man critical after being shot several times in Hunting Park
Show More
AccuWeather:Stormy Start to the Weekend, Then a Heat Wave
Summer travel heats up despite rising gas prices
World War 2 veteran receives gold medal in Bryn Mawr
NJ woman wins casino's largest online jackpot while on conference call
VIDEO: Judge orders inmate's mouth taped shut
More News