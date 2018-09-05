Police: Witnesses heard arguing before Hunting Park murder

Police: Witnesses heard arguing before Hunting Park murder. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on September 5, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police need help to track down a pick-up truck that witnesses say the shooter took off in.

They do not believe the victim was targeted but that the victim and suspect knew each other and got involved in some sort of dispute Tuesday night that ended in gunfire. The victim died a few hours later.

The gunshots rang out just after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning here on the 4300 block of Old York Road.

Witnesses told police they heard the victim 30-year-old Shante Taylor arguing with someone driving an older model black pickup truck. That person then fired at least at eight times at Taylor.

Philadelphia Police Captain Jack Ryan said, "She was struck at least once in the back, we believe, as she was running away."

Taylor died a few hours later. Taylor was a transgender, and there were immediate concerns on social media that she may have been targeted because of her gender identity.

"I don't think that has any bearing on this particular crime. It's not a hate crime. She wasn't targeted because of her gender affiliation or her lifestyle," said Captain Ryan.

Investigators believe Taylor knew the person who shot her. She was known to frequent the area in the overnight hours. And the suspect's pick-up truck was also familiar to people in that section of Hunting Park.

"It's an older model, black pick-up truck. Without a tailgate and some junk in the back. It was seen by some witnesses leaving the scene," added Captain Ryan.

Police are hoping someone can direct them to that black older model pick-up truck with the missing tailgate.

They hope to have video to release of the vehicle at some point. They don't think it will take long for them to make an arrest.

