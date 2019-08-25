Police: Woman makes anti-Muslim comments, spits on teen on MTA bus

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn -- Police say they are searching for the woman behind an incident of aggravated harassment directed at a teenager on a New York City bus.

The incident happened Friday afternoon on board a B6 MTA bus in Brookyn.

The suspect, who was seated behind the 18-year-old, began to make anti-Muslim statements towards the victim and then spat on her, according to the NYPD.

The woman then threw a cup of soda at her before getting off the bus at Bay Ridge Parkway and Bay Parkway in Bensonhurst.

Police say they are looking for a white woman, approximately 5'5", weighing approximately 200 lbs. and brown hair ties with an orange, yellow and white scarf. She was last seen wearing glasses, a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept confidential.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensonhurstbrooklynnew york citymtamuslimsharassment
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds
Teen shot twice in the back of the head in schoolyard
Gas explosion in Maryland badly damages shopping center
SEPTA police officer foils attempted burglary of check cashing store
Deputy confesses to fabricating sniper shooting, authorities say
Neighbors offer mixed feedback on Made in America setup
Crash closes portion of Northeast Extension
Show More
Ex-fraternity house manager sentenced to 2 years' probation
Astronaut accused of accessing spouse's bank account from space
Parents charged with hate crime after allegedly assaulting boy found in daughter's closet
Texas couple leaving courthouse after getting married, killed in crash
Measles patient visited SoCal tourist destinations in August
More TOP STORIES News