Pence speaks in Philadelphia: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 4 p.m., July 23, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Vice President Mike Pence stopped in Philadelphia Monday to speak at an event hosted by America First Policies at the Sheraton.

The prime focus of his talk: the tax cut and the Jobs Act of 2017.

A panel of GOP Lawmakers and small business leaders praised it saying it is continuing to increase employment and wages in the US.

"It's hard to argue numbers are not good for everyone," said Elaine Parker, of the Job Creator's Network. "And anyone who is arguing it just really isn't paying attention or they are just frankly crazy"

There were few discouraging words, though a woman was escorted out when she asked about the acts impact on the national debt. Questions were not allowed from the floor.

When the Vice President took the stage he also spoke in glowing terms about the economy.

"Confidence is back. Jobs are coming back. In a word, America is back," said Pence. "And we are just getting started."

But Pence also touched on other subjects from border security and illegal immigration to ISIS.

"Last year alone ICE agents arrested more than 127 thousand illegal immigrants with criminal records," he said. "Including nearly 5000 arrests right here in Philadelphia."

Pence also touted the administration's commitment to fighting ISIS.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
