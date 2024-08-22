3 key objectives Kamala Harris is expected to touch on during DNC speech

The third night of the 2024 DNC belonged to Governor Tim Walz, who accepted the nomination for vice president with a speech that scored big.

CHICAGO -- Vice President Kamala Harris is setting out to achieve three key objectives in her highly anticipated Democratic National Convention speech Thursday night, according to a campaign official.

The vice president will tell her story of being raised by a working mother in a middle-class neighborhood. Sharing how her background means she knows the everyday joys and challenges experienced by middle-class families like hers, explaining how she shares those values, the official said.

She will also discuss how she became a prosecutor in order to protect others, be they survivors of sexual abuse or homeowners impacted by the foreclosure crisis, a Harris-Walz official told ABC News.

She will point out the dangers posed by former President Donald Trump's campaign, specifically, the Project 2025 agenda, which will rip away people's freedoms, increase the cost of living, and take the country backward, the official said.

In contrast, the official told ABC News Harris will present a New Way Forward - an optimistic agenda that provides economic opportunity and protects fundamental freedoms for all Americans.

Harris will root her optimism about the future in her faith in the American people. She will work to make a stark contrast with Trump, sharing her belief in the promise of America, according to the campaign official.

And she knows that loving your country means being willing to fight for its fundamental ideals. She is driven by a deep sense of patriotism and a desire to be a President for all Americans, the official told ABC News.