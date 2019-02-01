KAMALA HARRIS

Cory Booker 2020: New Jersey Senator launches presidential run website

EMBED </>More Videos

Before he was elected to the Senate, Cory Booker served on Newark's city council and as the city's mayor. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK --
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has joined those vying to become the Democratic candidate for president in 2020.

Booker launched a website for his run on Friday morning amid speculation that he would join the race.


Booker, the state's first African-American senator, is the ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Surface Transportation and serves on multiple other committees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED CONTENT:

Who is Cory Booker? What to know about the presidential candidate

Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Democratic candidates
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicskamala harriselectioncaliforniau.s. & worlddemocrats2020 presidential electionattorney generalpresidential race
Related
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
KAMALA HARRIS
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 campaign at Oakland rally
Kamala Harris persuaded by girl to seek White House
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator running for president
More kamala harris
POLITICS
Cory Booker: What to know about NJ senator running for president
2 fmr. convicted Philly politicians speak on Dougherty, Henon
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Proposal to withhold pay from Congress during government shutdowns
More Politics
Top Stories
2 fmr. convicted Philly politicians speak on Dougherty, Henon
Philly police: Man with cerebral palsy missing since Wednesday
Very Cold Again Today, Light Snow For Some
Witness to Center City attack retracts his statement
Loathed or loved? First year without a Wing Bowl since 1992
Man accused of faking slip and fall at N.J. business
Ocean City visitors will fill up at the last gas station standing
AAA: Call volume doubles for dead car batteries
Show More
Fire crews battle house blaze in Southwest Philadelphia
Protecting your pets in the frigid temperatures
Embiid, 76ers spoil DeMarcus Cousins' home Warriors debut
City finishes cleanup of Emerald Street homeless camp
Water main repair team works through bitter cold
More News