NEW YORK --New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has joined those vying to become the Democratic candidate for president in 2020.
Booker launched a website for his run on Friday morning amid speculation that he would join the race.
Booker, the state's first African-American senator, is the ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Surface Transportation and serves on multiple other committees.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
