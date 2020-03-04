Delaware residents delighted by Joe Biden's Super Tuesday success

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Tuesday turned out to be super for Joe Biden. The former vice president's campaign was seemingly on life-support just two weeks ago.But a sweeping victory in South Carolina on Saturday, and then picking up wins last night in Texas, North Carolina and Virginia, just to name three, has effectively stripped Bernie Sanders of his status as the clear front-runner.But Former Pennsylvania Congresswoman Marjorie Margolies said it is important to remember that it's not over until it's over."I think it is too early to put a fork in it, but it is looking very, very good for the Biden campaign," Margolies said.Delaware Senator Chris Coons agreed, saying the Biden campaign cannot rest on its laurels."That's one of our big challenges going forward. Figuring out how to build on the coalition of folks who are supporting Joe Biden...and work closely the folks who are supporting other candidates," he said.Mike Bloomberg's campaign spokesperson in Pennsylvania, Mustafa Rashed, said they are ready to rally behind Biden."As you saw this morning, Mayor Bloomberg came out and endorsed Joe Biden. So, it will be up to these folks to decide where they need to help and how we can be most effective in helping them," he said.Meanwhile, Action News spoke with people in Delaware, many of them said they couldn't be prouder of the man who served the state as United States senator for 36 years."He is who I am going to vote for, but I didn't expect the big turnaround he did from several weeks ago," said Brian Pearlman, of Wilmington."I know he is the best for us. I was a caregiver for his mother. He is the best for us," said Joyce Daniels, also of Wilmington.But despite his Tuesday success, Biden still has a long road to the nomination.