Demonstrators decry U.S. immigration detention camps

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- By candlelight, hundreds of people gathered in Media, Delaware County on Friday night to shed light on what's happening inside U.S. immigration detention camps."It's personal because I'm a human being, and I care about people. Any one of us could be in these circumstances," said Sharon Bennett.Activists were calling for better treatment in these facilities, and the reunion of children separated from their parents.There are eight detention centers in Pennsylvania, including one Berks County.Residents in Media are frustrated as they say Delaware County is profiting off the humanitarian crisis."Our local prison board contracts with ICE to hold detainees for ICE at our local, privately run prison and we just think it's appalling," said Cathy Spahr from Delco Indivisible.Residents donated toiletries to be distributed to families seeking asylum at the border.Help came from even the youngest of activists."I just think of them and can't imagine the conditions they're living in, and just want to do everything I can do to help," said Amy Acquarola.It's a scene that is playing out across the region as part of a national conversation.Hundreds of people gathered in Doylestown outside the courthouse complex, outside the Berks County detention center, and in Wilmington, Delaware to shed light on what many are calling a humanitarian crisis.This, as major cities brace for sweeping deportation raids this weekend to target people living here illegally."I am concerned," said John Edwards. "I don't think it's right for people to be - whether they've committed a crime or not - to be rounded up and potentially deported.""You have to bear witness to things that your country is doing that are not right," said John Lorini.