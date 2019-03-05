Gov. Phil Murphy to deliver fiscal year 2020 budget address

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Governor Phil Murphy will deliver his fiscal year 2020 budget address in the Assembly Chamber at the New Jersey State House at 2 p.m. todayYou can watch it LIVE on 6abc.com at 2 p.m."New Jersey deserves a budget built upon the values that can deliver a more secure and growing middle class - sustainable savings, responsible fiscal management, smart and targeted investment, and fairness," said Governor Murphy."Over the past year, we have done much to restore New Jersey's competitive fires and put out state on a new trajectory for a stronger future. On Tuesday, we'll continue that mission that invests in New Jersey's middle class and those working hard in hopes of joining its ranks."The governor is expected to call for more than $1 billion in spending cuts. He is also expected to ask for a higher tax rate on income over $1 million.The governor made the same proposal during his first budget address last year. He went head to head with his fellow Democrats who say they have no appetite for raising taxes.The standoff nearly led to a government shutdown.Governor Murphy wants to use the money raised from the so-called "millionaire's tax" to pay for universal pre-k, NJ transit, and to push ahead with a free community college program