Here's how local members of Congress voted on impeachment of President Trump

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution's ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors. Here's where each local member of Congress stands.(D - PA)(D - PA)Madeleine Dean's statement on Trump impeachment:(D - PA)(R - PA)(D - PA)(D - PA)(D-PA)Susan Wild's statement on Trump impeachment:(D - NJ)(D - NJ)Donald Norcross' statement on Trump impeachment:(R - NJ)(D* - NJ)(D - NJ)(D - Del.)Lisa Blunt Rochester's statement on Trump impeachment: