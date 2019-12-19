Here's how local members of Congress voted on impeachment of President Trump

PENNSYLVANIA
Brendan Boyle (D - PA)
- VOTES YES for impeachment
- Oct. 31 press release
Madeleine Dean (D - PA)
- VOTES YES for impeachment
Madeleine Dean's statement on Trump impeachment:
"Today is not about punishment or dislike. It is about love of country - about protecting our system of government where no one is above the law. We have a generational duty to uphold our Constitution and our democracy. Because regardless of the outcome of this impeachment, the President's tenure will end - and this body and our grandchildren will be left with what we did here today."
Dwight Evans (D - PA)
- VOTES YES for impeachment
Brian Fitzpatrick (R - PA)
- VOTES NO for impeachment
Chrissy Houlahan (D - PA)
- VOTES YES for impeachment
Mary Gay Scanlon (D - PA)
- VOTES YES for impeachment
Susan Wild (D-PA)
- VOTES YES for impeachment
Susan Wild's statement on Trump impeachment:
"Today, I took a vote I never wanted to take - a vote to impeach the President of the United States. My votes were grounded in fact and law, in accordance with the Constitution and my conscience.
I voted to impeach the President of the United States for abusing the power of his office in leveraging foreign aid to a vital ally in exchange for foreign interference in our elections. I then cast a second vote to impeach the President for his obstruction of Congress because the separation of powers is vital to the system of checks and balances at the heart of our democracy.
The future of our Republic is at stake: Failure to condemn the solicitation of foreign influence in our elections would have set a dangerous precedent. Failure to condemn the blanket obstruction of a coequal branch of government would have set an equally dangerous precedent.
My votes were based in law and our Constitution - they were, unfortunately, made necessary by the President's conduct.
Now that we have taken this vote, we must continue the work that the American people elected us to do. I look forward to advancing that work alongside my colleagues - Republicans and Democrats alike - so that we can improve the everyday lives of the people of my community."
NEW JERSEY
Andy Kim (D - NJ)
- VOTES YES for impeachment
Donald Norcross (D - NJ)
- VOTES YES for impeachment
Donald Norcross' statement on Trump impeachment:
"Today's events are a solemn reminder of our duty as Americans to protect the great democracy that our founders built.
This past weekend, I traveled with a bipartisan delegation to Belgium and Luxembourg for the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, where 19,000 Americans gave their lives. Today, we were called to preserve the democracy that they so bravely defended.
I believe there is overwhelming evidence, well beyond a reasonable doubt, that President Trump is guilty of both articles of impeachment - Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress. Therefore, I upheld my oath to defend the Constitution and voted in favor of impeachment.
It is our responsibility to honor all those who have fought to uphold this fundamental truth: In America, no one is above the law."
Christopher Smith (R - NJ)
- VOTES NO for impeachment
Jeff Van Drew (D* - NJ)
-Reportedly preparing a switch to the Republican Party
- VOTES NO for impeachment
Bonnie Watson Coleman (D - NJ)
- VOTES YES for impeachment
DELAWARE
Lisa Blunt Rochester (D - Del.)
- VOTES YES for impeachment
Lisa Blunt Rochester's statement on Trump impeachment:
"The President's actions have threatened our national security and pose an ongoing risk to our elections. He has abused his power and violated his oath of office. Today, I voted to uphold my oath and to protect and defend our nation and Constitution."