PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Election scams and disinformation are at an all-time high as we are less than a week away from November 3rd.Security experts warn you need to be on alert for people using the election to try to steal your money, your personal information, and your vote."A lot of the scams related to the election have really increased," said Alex Hamerstone with TrustedSec.Hamerstone said one thing you should look out for is fake petitions, polls and surveys."One of the things you'll notice with some of these fake polls is they'll ask for information that you wouldn't expect them to," Hamerstone said.Some surveys may ask for basic information to make sure you are registered like a name or address, but Hamerstone says be wary if they ask about your social security number, your driver's license number or credit card information."That's absolutely an indication that it's going be a scam," he said.Also, you should never pay to take a poll or petition.Hamerstone is also warning about an increase in donation scams. Before you give, make sure the organization is legitimate and not a con artist out for your money or your personal information.Another thing to watch for is disinformation.A text message has been showing up on the phones of Pennsylvania voters.It purports to be sent by a Democratic volunteer and falsely claims, "Joe Biden endorsed giving 8- and 10-year-olds sex-change treatments.""Blatant misinformation, it's an outrageous lie," said Preston Heldibridle with Pennsylvania Youth Congress.What Biden actually said is quote: "there should be zero discrimination" against transgender people, including children.The group behind the text is the American Principles Project, a conservative think tank, which has mounted a massive ad campaign in swing states."Their first version of their ad was banned from Facebook on their platform and now they deployed a mass text message campaign in Pennsylvania," said Heldibridle.The American Principles Project stands by its ad and released the following statement:Also, if you are you are planning to use a drop box for your mail-in ballot, make sure it is an official location. You can find a list here at VotesPA.com