2020 presidential election

Jim and Terry talk about the election night count, the second debate, and the latest trends in the swing states

By
6abc Studios (WPVI) -- The final debate between President Trump and Joe Biden is history.

Did it have a major impact on the campaign?

Did Trump's effort to brand Biden as a corrupt politician have any traction?

Is the extraordinary mail-in and early voting going to make a different in the final outcome? It is almost certain to make the leader in Pennsylvania swing back and forth on election night (and in the days following).

These are some of the questions we ask and try to answer in my latest chat with Franklin and Marshall College's Terry Madonna.

