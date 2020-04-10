Coronavirus

Jim Gardner talks to Vice President Mike Pence about COVID-19 threat in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, has identified Philadelphia as a looming COVID-19 hotspot along with Washington and Baltimore.

But Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley is taking a more optimistic view, saying the number of cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia are slowing.

"An area of particular concern we were briefed on this morning is the City of Philadelphia," Pence said on Wednesday.

Farley says the numbers tell a different story.

"I don't know exactly what numbers she is looking at, and I doubt she is looking at numbers as updated as we are...but at the moment, things are looking a little bit better," he said.

Action News' Jim Gardner talked to Vice President Mike Pence about the discrepancy.

