Kanye West to visit President Trump, discuss prison reform

Kanye West visits President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

WASHINGTON --
Rapper Kanye West has been invited to the White House.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday that West is scheduled to have lunch with President Donald Trump and meet with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Sanders says they'll talk about manufacturing, prison reform, preventing gang violence and reducing violence in Chicago, where West grew up.

The White House hasn't said when West will visit.

Trump recently tweeted praise for West, who closed a "Saturday Night Live" show wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and delivering an unscripted pro-Trump message after the credits rolled.

West is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, who successfully pushed Trump to grant a pardon for a drug offender this year and has met with senior aides regarding criminal justice reform.

