WATCH LIVE: President Trump rallies at Wildwood Convention Center

By
WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Thousands of supporters descended on Wildwood, New Jersey to rally for President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Chopper 6 was overhead as a massive crowd gathered, some with tents, lawn chairs, sleeping bags and snacks outside of the Wildwoods Convention Center on the 4500 block of the Boardwalk.

Mayor Pete Byron said he expects tens of thousands of people to show up for the scheduled event. The Wildwoods Convention Center only holds 7,500 people.

By lunchtime, the line stretched down the street. Another group gathered on a nearby baseball field where a large monitor had been set up for viewing.

Chopper 6 over Wildwood, New Jersey hours before President Trump's rally.



"We want to see Trump get back into office. For another term," said Barbara Tedesco of Bridesburg.

"I feel it's important to support a president who has the same morals that I have and the policy that I like," said Kim Holman of South Dennis, New Jersey.

Not everyone is happy that the president is in town.

"We know that this is their event but we're just here to say that we live here too and we disagree and that's why we're here," said Shayla Woolfort with Cape May County Indivisible.

"All he talks about it hate, discriminate against people. I don't know what else I can say. He's -- for me -- as he would say, a bad hombre," George Perez.



The rally is taking place in New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District, represented by Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew.

Van Drew switched from the Democratic Party to the GOP in December 2019 and pledged his 'undying support' to President Trump.

President Trump lands at Atlantic City International Airport ahead of Wildwood rally on January 28, 2020.



The rally is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 7 p.m. Doors opened at 3 p.m.

Road closures near Wildwood Convention Center



TRAFFIC AND TRANSIT INFORMATION

Wildwood police said traffic signals will be returned to their regular cycles from Monday morning through Wednesday morning. In the off-season, traffic signals blink in the Wildwoods.

Police said to expect rolling closures on the Garden State Parkway as the President's motorcade arrives and departs Tuesday night.

Police also announced that Wildwood Beach will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians during the rally. Anyone walking or driving on the beach during this time will face questioning from federal authorities.
