Local communities react to Trump's illegal immigrant deportation plan

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- In Washington DC, it's become known as "Rocket Docket." It's a plan from the Trump Administration that has reportedly been under preparation for months, designed to round up undocumented migrants in cities across the country.Monday night, the President tweeting, in part: "Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States."We spoke with Father Gus Puleo from St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Norristown. St. Patrick's has a predominantly Latino congregation, and Father Gus says many members of his parish are afraid, especially those with youngsters born in the United States."The children are very nervous, separation of families, because you have to understand that the parents might be undocumented but the children are born here and are American citizens. So, there's separation of families," Puleo said.Despite the president's tweet, several federal officials with knowledge of the proposal have recently said there are no plans of executing the operation any time in the near future, citing a lack of preparation, limited staffing, and budgetary challenges.We spoke with a few people from Central and South America who say they understand the president's desire to secure the border, but a plan to deport millions of people is drastic and unnecessary.Milagro Serrano, who hails from Honduras, says she thinks they should analyze each case individually so they can determine who wants to work and live here legally instead of throwing everybody out.Jose Rojas has a harder view of the issue. He says, "The ones who will suffer will be the children, but this man has no heart. I don't know how he can have a family and children of his own and have no heart."