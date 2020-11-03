Politics

Local Election Night coverage from Action News

Watch election coverage on-demand with the 6abc streaming TV app.
Polls have closed and ballots are being counted in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Throughout the evening, you can count on Action News as we bring you live, local election coverage.

RELATED: LIVE 2020 Election updates, resources for Philly, Pa., NJ, Del.

Streaming coverage starts at 7 p.m. on 6abc.com and on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV, and Android TV.

Our team will have live updates and analysis from civic and political leaders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicselection dayvote 2020politics
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE Election Results for Pa., NJ and Del.
LIVE updates and resources for Election Day 2020
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
Live Pa. election result updates in Trump, Biden presidential race
NJ 2020 live election results
Sarah McBride elected as country's first transgender state senator
NJ voters approve amendment legalizing marijuana
Show More
Delaware 2020 live presidential election results
Federal judge orders postal inspectors to several states, including Pa.
Election Day: Philly DA calls out tweets as 'deliberately deceptive'
How does ABC News make its Election Night projections?
Election Day: Ballot counting underway in NJ
More TOP STORIES News