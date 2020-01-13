New Jersey Senate passes plastic bag ban

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Senate has passed a bill banning stores and food service businesses from providing plastic carryout bags to their customers.The bill, intended to cut down on plastic pollution, also prohibits those stores from using foam for takeout orders.The bill faces more pushback in the state assembly because it also bans single-use paper bags.Monday is the final day of voting in this legislative session, meaning the bill may not make it to Governor Murphy's desk.