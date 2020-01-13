Politics

New Jersey Senate passes plastic bag ban

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Senate has passed a bill banning stores and food service businesses from providing plastic carryout bags to their customers.

The bill, intended to cut down on plastic pollution, also prohibits those stores from using foam for takeout orders.

The bill faces more pushback in the state assembly because it also bans single-use paper bags.

Monday is the final day of voting in this legislative session, meaning the bill may not make it to Governor Murphy's desk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstrentonplastic bagspolitics
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 men tie up, blindfold woman's granddaughter in Philly: Police
Philly averaging roughly 1 murder a day to start 2020
Man wanted for allegedly raping girl, 13, in Chester Co.
Police investigating after closure of Bucks Co. wedding venue
Crash between car, pickup leaves woman critically injured
'Artful Flasher' has West Mount Airy residents on edge
First cameras going up in effort to curb speeding Roosevelt Blvd.
Show More
Jersey City shooting was planned for months, investigators say
AccuWeather: Cooler Than The Weekend, But Still Mild For January
Astros' GM, manager fired over sign stealing during championship season
Several rowhomes damaged in West Philadelphia fire
Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
More TOP STORIES News