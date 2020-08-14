NJ to mail out ballots for general election, but voters will have several options for turning them in

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Registered voters in New Jersey will receive a ballot in the mail for the Nov. 3 general election, but will have several options for turning them in.
That's because the U.S. Postal Service, and its funding, has been turned into a "political football," Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said on Friday.
That remark came one day after Republican President Donald Trump acknowledged that he's starving the United States Postal Service of cash to make it harder to process millions of mailed-in ballots.
So, Murphy said voters will have several ways to cast their ballot:
-Voters can still mail the ballot in, though it must be postmarked by Election Day, which is Nov. 3, and received by the county clerk by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.
-Voters can deposit the ballot in a secure drop box that will be set up across New Jersey.
-Voters will also be able to hand the ballot directly to a poll worker at a polling place on Election Day.
In-person voting will still be available on Nov. 3, Murphy said.
Each municipality will be required to open at least one in-person polling site, and all counties must ensure that at least 50% of their total polling places are open.
Murphy said that in-person voting will be done with provisional ballots.
That means if voters want to cast their ballot in person, they'll have to go to a polling place and cast a ballot that will be counted only after officials determine the voter didn't mail in a ballot.
Murphy also said all individuals with disabilities will have access to an ADA-conforming voting machine, and all schools will be closed so they can be used as polling places.
